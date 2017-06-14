Brazil's Petrobras cuts gasoline and diesel prices

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced on Wednesday its average prices at refineries by 2.3 percent for gasoline and 5.8 percent for diesel, the company said in a securities filing.

The price change in Brazil reflects international oil prices, added Petrobras, as the company is known. The gasoline prices for consumers may drop up to 0.9 percent and diesel prices, up to 3.5 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)