June 30, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a month ago

Brazil's Petrobras to review diesel, gasoline prices more frequently

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Friday announced it will review diesel and gasoline prices more frequently, potentially even on a daily basis.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said diesel and gasoline price changes at refineries must not exceed 7 percent, unless a bigger adjustment is authorized by a group of senior executives.

"The pricing policy review will allow domestic prices to stick closer to international markets in the short-term and will allow the company to compete in a faster, more efficient manner," the filing said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

