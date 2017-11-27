FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras starts production in pre-salt Libra block
November 27, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 days ago

Brazil's Petrobras starts production in pre-salt Libra block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) and its partners began production in the pre-salt Libra block of the Santos basin on Sunday, a securities exchange filing showed.

Petrobras launched its Pioneer of Libra floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit that has daily capacity to process up to 50,000 barrels of oil and 4 million cubic metres of gas, according to the filing on Monday. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Susan Fenton)

