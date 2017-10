RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.11 million barrels of oil per day on average in August in Brazil, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant said on Friday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said it produced 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day on average in oil and gas during the same period. Brazilian natural gas production at the company stood at 79.9 million cubic meters per day. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)