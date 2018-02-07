Petrobras in talks with potential partner for refining unit

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has held “positive” talks with a potential partner for the construction of a new refining unit in Rio de Janeiro state, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.

Parente told reporters during a meeting in Rio that Petrobras, as the company is known, expects to choose the partner for the project in about three months. It will be the first time the firm will work with an investor in a refining complex in Brazil. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Tom Brown)