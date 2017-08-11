FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money News
August 11, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 2 months ago

Petrobras expects $17 billion investment, $8 billion divestitures this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has targeted spending $17 billion in investments and selling $8 billion worth of assets this year, a presentation by the oil company published on Friday said.

The presentation explaining second-quarter results also said Petrobras will refinance as much as $13 billion worth of debt and generate about $27 billion in cash. In a conference call, executives said Petrobras is not currently considering debt sales in international markets.

Reporting by Marta Nogueiera and Alexandra Alper; editing by Grant McCool

