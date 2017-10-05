FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 5, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 13 days ago

Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said its North Sea engineering services contract with a unit of Chevron Corp had been extended for 12 months.

The agreement with Chevron North Sea Limited, which comes into effect this month, will involve Petrofac continuing to provide engineering services to Chevron’s key North Sea assets, Petrofac said.

The company, which designs, builds and manages oil and gas facilities, said it has held the agreement with Chevron North Sea Limited since 2014. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.