REFILE-Petrofac JV awarded $2 bln refinery contract in Oman

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said its 50:50 joint venture with Samsung Engineering was awarded a $2 billion contract from Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries in Oman.

The 47-month project includes engineering, procurement, construction, training and start-up operations for all utilities at Duqm, the Middle East-focused company said on Friday.

The refinery, which is part of Duqm Special Economic Zone, is being developed over 2,000 acres and is expected to have a capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day when completed.