FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK's Pets at Home Q1 revenue up on vet services demand
Sections
Featured
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 8, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-UK's Pets at Home Q1 revenue up on vet services demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group Plc said first-quarter revenue grew 5 percent on strong demand for its veterinary and pet grooming services.

The company, which operates from 439 stores located across the UK, said like-for-like revenue in the services division, made up of brands such as Vets4Pets and The Groom Room, rose 10 percent for the 16 weeks to July 20.

Revenue for the company rose 5 percent to 256.5 million pounds ($334.4 million)

Shares in Pets at Home rose as much as 8 percent on Tuesday after the company said financial outlook for the year was in line with its expectations.

The country’s largest pet shop chain said it was on track to open 10 superstores, 40-50 vet practices and 40-50 grooming salons this year.

The firm, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, has banked on continued demand for animal nutrition products, veterinary treatments and a growing market for grooming services.

Shares in the company were up 5.8 percent at 182 pence at 0718 GMT. ($1 = 0.7669 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.