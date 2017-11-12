Peugeot launches joint venture to build cars in Algeria

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA Group signed a joint venture with three Algerian partners to launch a manufacturing unit building cars for the Algerian market, it said on Sunday.

The French carmaker said it would hold 49 pct of the joint venture’s capital, representing a total investment of around 100 million euros ($117 million).

The Algerian partners are Condor Electronics, Palpa Pro and Entreprise Nationale de Production de Machines-Outils (PMO).

A production unit will be fully operational in 2019 with local operations gradually starting from 2018, Peugeot said. ($1 = 0.8574 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)