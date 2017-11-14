Peugeot partners with Huawei in connected-car software

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Group will develop a secure connected vehicle system in a new partnership with Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies, the French carmaker announced on Tuesday.

The logo of French car maker Peugeot is seen at a dealership in Nice, France, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

“Our partnership with Huawei is about connected vehicle development platforms,” PSA engineering chief Gilles Le Borgne said at a mobility-themed event hosted by the Peugeot maker.

The new services on offer will include remote vehicle diagnostics, over-the-air software updates and car-sharing capabilities, PSA said. The first services will be rolled out next year in Europe and China.