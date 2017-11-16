FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSA CEO says failure of Opel recovery plan would be serious for staff, company
November 16, 2017

PSA CEO says failure of Opel recovery plan would be serious for staff, company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - PSA Group Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said a failure of turnaround efforts at Opel would spell “very serious” consequences for workers at the German division and the company as a whole.

PSA has given Opel until 2020 to return to profit as part of a recovery plan aimed at shifting the German brand’s model lineup onto PSA’s architecture, with the French parent pursuing 1.7 billion euros ($2.00 billion) in savings from its acquisition of Opel.

“If it doesn’t succeed it will be very serious for the company and of course for the employees,” Tavares said on Thursday at a conference in Berlin. ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims)

