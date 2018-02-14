FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 12:48 PM / a day ago

Opel says to build next-generation Corsa in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Opel, the German carmaker now owned by France’s PSA Group, said a new version of its Corsa city car would be built exclusively in Zaragoza, Spain, from 2019.

This includes a fully electric version that will start rolling off the production line in 2020, Opel said on Wednesday.

Opel said a new pact about working conditions struck with the plant at the end of January, and signed on Feb. 13, paved the way for further investment in the plant.

The Opel Corsa has been made in Spain since 1982. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Dale Hudson)

