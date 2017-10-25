FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSA revenue up 31 pct on Opel acquisition and sales gain
October 25, 2017 / 5:50 AM / in a day

PSA revenue up 31 pct on Opel acquisition and sales gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group said quarterly revenue rose by almost a third, as the Peugeot maker added Opel-Vauxhall sales numbers for the first time and increased deliveries in Europe and a rebounding Latin America.

Revenues rose 31 percent to 15 billion euros ($17.6 billion) in the third quarter from 11.4 billion a year earlier, Paris-based PSA said on Wednesday. Automotive division revenue at its existing Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands rose by a more modest 11.6 percent to 8.42 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8505 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

