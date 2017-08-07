FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Busch calls for Pfeiffer shareholder vote to replace chairman
August 7, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 5 days ago

Busch calls for Pfeiffer shareholder vote to replace chairman

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Busch Group demanded on Monday that German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum call a shareholder vote to replace its supervisory board Chairman Michael Oltmanns with family member Ayla Busch.

Pfeiffer has been fending off efforts by Busch to grow its influence on strategy after amassing just over 30 percent of shares in the group.

"As the biggest shareholder we are obligated to take steps to ensure that Pfeiffer Vacuum's supervisory board can fulfil its duties," Ayla Busch said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)

