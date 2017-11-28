FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK gives Pfizer world's first over-the-counter Viagra approval
November 28, 2017

UK gives Pfizer world's first over-the-counter Viagra approval

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer’s blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra has been given a green light for sale without a prescription in Britain, the first country to grant it over-the-counter status.

The U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday it was working on plans to launch the non-prescription version of the medicine in the UK in the spring of 2018.

The drug will only be available in pharmacies and its supply will depend on pharmacists’ assessment of its suitability for each individual. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Alexander Smith)

