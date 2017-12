Dec 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday its board had authorized a new $10 billion share repurchase program and raised its quarterly dividend.

The share buyback is in addition to the $6.4 billion remaining under the company’s current authorization, Pfizer said.

The drugmaker hiked its first-quarter dividend to 34 cents per share from 32 cents. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)