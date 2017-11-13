FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer names Bourla as chief operating officer
November 13, 2017 / 2:49 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Pfizer names Bourla as chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Monday named Albert Bourla to the position of Chief Operating Officer, a move it said would free up Chief Executive Ian Read to focus more on long-term strategy and engaging with government and industry leaders.

Bourla, 56, has been president of Pfizer’s Innovative Health business since the beginning of last year. Pfizer does not currently have a COO and Bourla will start the position on January 1. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

