Pfizer's Xeljanz gets FDA nod as joint disease treatment

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Thursday the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two doses of its drug Xeljanz for the treatment of a joint disease.

Xeljanz was approved as a 5-mg dose taken twice daily and as an extended-release 11-mg dose taken once daily as a treatment for active psoriatic arthritis.

The drug was first approved in 2012 as an oral alternative to injected biotech medicines for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)