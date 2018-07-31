FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 31, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Pfizer beats profit estimates on higher sales of Prevnar, Xeljanz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by higher sales of pneumonia vaccine Prevnar and arthritis drug Xeljanz.

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The company lowered its 2018 revenue expectation to between $53 billion and $55 billion, from $53.5 billion to $55.5 billion, due to a strengthening dollar.

Net income rose to $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.07 billion, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 81 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 74 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $13.47 billion, ahead of expectations of $13.31 billion.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $2.95 and $3.05, from $2.90 to $3.00 earlier.

Pfizer said the new forecast reflects $6.1 billion worth of share repurchases already completed in 2018.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.