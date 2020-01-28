Pfizer profit misses estimates, revenue declines as Lyrica sales tumble

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and a decline in revenue as sales of its off-patent pain treatment Lyrica more than halved, sending its shares down more than 3%.

The largest U.S. drugmaker is spinning off its struggling Upjohn unit, which houses off-patent drugs including Lyrica and Viagra, and separated its consumer health business last year to focus on its more profitable drugs.

The company’s total revenue fell 9% to $12.69 billion in the fourth quarter, with Lyrica sales sinking 68% to $433 million due to competition from generic drugs. Revenue was also lower in the absence of any sales from the separated consumer health business.

Sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance, a growth driver for Pfizer, rose 13% to $1.28 billion in the quarter, but missed the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $337 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter.

Excluding one-time items, Pfizer earned 55 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 58 cents. Operating costs rose 1%.

Pfizer said it expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range $2.25 to $2.35 per share, excluding the Upjohn unit.