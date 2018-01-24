Pfizer's biosimilar of Biogen, Roche's lymphoma drug succeeds in study

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its biosimilar version of Biogen Inc and Roche’s lymphoma drug, Rituxan, was as effective as the original drug in treating patients with a type of follicular lymphoma in a study.

The trial met its main goal by demonstrating equivalence in overall response rate for the first-line treatment of patients with follicular lymphoma, Pfizer said.

Rituxan has been approved to treat several types of blood cancer and is sold outside of the United States, Japan and Canada as MabThera. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)