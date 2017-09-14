FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial
September 14, 2017 / 9:38 AM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to “prostate” from “prostrate”)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their drug to treat a type of prostate cancer met the main goal of improving overall survival in a late-stage trial.

The oral drug, Xtandi, in combination with an anti-hormone therapy was more successful than an anti-hormone therapy alone in improving overall survival in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The drug is already approved to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

