5 days ago
Poland's PGE says H1 net profit in line with estimates
August 9, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 5 days ago

Poland's PGE says H1 net profit in line with estimates

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest power group PGE reported on Tuesday a net profit of 1.497 billion zlotys ($412.06 million) in the first half of the year, in line with its earlier estimates.

PGE also said its EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose in the first six months of the year to 3.445 billion zlotys, also in line with estimates, from 3.1 billion zlotys a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6330 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Stephen Coates)

