Poland's PGNiG signs first mid-term deal for LNG supplies from U.S.

WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG has signed its first mid-term deal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from the United States, as part of a wider plan to cut its reliance on Russian supplies, it said on Tuesday.

PGNiG said that as part of the deal, signed with Centrica LNG Co. Ltd, it will receive nine LNG shipments in 2018-2022. The company has not revealed the volumes and prices agreed under the contract.