WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG said on Monday third-quarter net profit rose 3 percent to 367 million zlotys ($101.14 million) helped by higher oil prices and gas sales.

Analysts had expected the state-run group to increase net profit to 446 million zlotys in the third quarter from 358 million a year ago. ($1 = 3.6285 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)