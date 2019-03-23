Philip Morris says Canadian unit RBH granted creditor protection

FILE PHOTO: The Cube, a Philip Morris R&D facility, is pictured in Serrieres near Neuchatel, Switzerland December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

(Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc on Friday said its Canadian unit, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc (RBH), was granted creditor protection, following a tobacco class action ruling in Quebec earlier this month.

The company said it would deconsolidate RBH from its financial statements, and it cut its full-year 2019 diluted earnings per share forecast to at least $4.90 at prevailing exchange rates, from at least $5.28 in the forecast it made on March 4, shortly after the ruling in Quebec.

The Court of Appeal of Quebec upheld the bulk of a 2015 decision that awarded around C$15 billion to smokers in the Canadian province, a blow to several big tobacco companies, including RBH.