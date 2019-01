A Philippine Army member walks inside a church after a bombing attack in Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines January 27, 2019. Armed Forces of the Philippines - Western Mindanao Command/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for twin bombings that killed at least 20 people during a Catholic Church service in the Philippines, the militant group’s news agency Amaq said on Sunday.

The attack on Sunday on a predominantly Muslim island in the country’s volatile south wounded 81 people and was one of the deadliest in recent years in a region long plagued by instability.