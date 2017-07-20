Philippine police arrest 43 foreigners for kidnapping Singaporean woman

MANILA, July 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine police said on Thursday they had arrested 43 foreigners, mostly Chinese nationals, for kidnapping a Singaporean woman at a casino resort in the capital.

Police said the gang, believed to be a loan shark syndicate, was targeting foreign high-rollers, with 11 similar cases reported since 2015 involving two groups composed of Chinese and Singaporean citizens.

The 48-year-old Singaporean woman was kidnapped at the Solaire casino on July 17 and taken to a nearby hotel where she was beaten and threatened by her captors who demanded $180,000 for her release, the Bureau of Immigration said in a separate report.

National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa said the woman was rescued the next day. Kidnapping charges were filed against two Malaysians and 41 Chinese nationals, he said.

Solaire, which is owned by Bloomberry Resorts Corp , said on Thursday it does not tolerate loan sharks.

"Solaire continues to closely safeguard all its patrons to ensure their safety from unscrupulous personalities and activities even as it continues to coordinate and support government authorities in the fight against criminal activities," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)