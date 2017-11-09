FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine c.bank lifts 2018 inflation forecast; keeps 2017, 2019 views
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 8:27 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Philippine c.bank lifts 2018 inflation forecast; keeps 2017, 2019 views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday raised its inflation forecast for 2018, but kept unchanged its estimates for this year and 2019.

The central bank expects inflation to average 3.4 percent in 2018, up from a previous forecast of 3.2 percent.

The projections for 2017 and 2019 were maintained at 3.2 percent.

Higher crude oil prices, a weaker peso and an increase in domestic liquidity prompted the central bank to revise the 2018 inflation forecast, central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo told a briefing.

The central bank, which has a 2-4 percent inflation target for 2017 through 2019, on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.0 percent, as expected. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
