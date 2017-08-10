FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine c.bank keeps policy rate steady, as expected
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 2 months ago

Philippine c.bank keeps policy rate steady, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, with inflation not a concern even as the economy expands at a solid pace this year.

All eleven economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to keep its key overnight borrowing rate steady. It has been on hold since a 25-basis-point increase in September 2014.

The central bank set the main rate at 3.0 percent when it moved to an interest rate corridor framework in June 2016 to make policy transmission faster and more efficient. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.