Philippine c.bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3.0 pct
November 9, 2017 / 8:22 AM / Updated a day ago

Philippine c.bank keeps key rate unchanged at 3.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected.

Ten of 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no policy change at Thursday’s policy review, while two projected a 25 basis point hike either this week or at the next meeting on Dec. 14.

Policymakers have kept policy settings steady since the September 2014 rate hike of 25 basis points, as inflation has remained manageable despite continuing robust growth for the Philippine economy.

The central bank on Thursday also left unchanged the interest rates on its overnight lending and deposit facilities and the reserve requirement ratios for banks. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

