2 months ago
Philippines says "strong indications" Maute militant brothers dead
June 10, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 2 months ago

Philippines says "strong indications" Maute militant brothers dead

Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines June 9, 2017.Romeo Ranoco

1 Min Read

MARAWI CITY (Reuters) - The Philippines military said on Saturday it was validating reports that two brothers leading the Maute Islamist militant group were killed in the battle for control of the southern city of Marawi.

We are still awaiting confirmation," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera told a news conference in Marawi City. "We are still validating those reports but there are strong indications."

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing By Shri Navaratnam

