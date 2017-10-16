Pro-Islamic State leaders killed by Philippine troops - defence minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Two leaders of a militant alliance loyal to the Islamic State group were killed on Monday in clashes with the armed forces of the Philippines in southern Marawi City, the defence minister said on Monday.

Soldiers distribute pictures of a member of extremist group Abu Sayyaf Isnilon Hapilon, who has a U.S. government bounty of $5 million for his capture, in Butig, Lanao del Sur in southern Philippines February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Marconi B. Navales/Files

“They were killed,” Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters, referring to Omarkhayam Maute and Isnilon Hapilon. Another rebel commander, Malaysian Mahmud Ahmad, was still at large, he said.

Hapilon is the anointed “emir” of Islamic State in Southeast Asia, and Omarkhayam Maute is one of two brothers at the helm of the militant group that has been fighting the military since a siege of Marawi City began on May 23.