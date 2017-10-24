FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine government panel recommends lifting ban on open pit mining
October 24, 2017 / 8:24 AM / in a day

Philippine government panel recommends lifting ban on open pit mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A Philippine government panel on Tuesday recommended lifting the ban on open pit mining, a policy implemented this year by the previous environment minister and supported by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council, after a meeting, said in a statement that a majority of the members of the panel voted to recommend that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources “lift the ban on open pit mining provided that mining laws, rules and regulations are strictly enforced.”

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
