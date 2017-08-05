FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Philippines: USGS
#World News
August 5, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 7 days ago

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Philippines: USGS

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck south Mindanao island in the Philippines on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicentre was 21 miles (34 km) east of the city of General Santos, which has a population of almost 600,000.

The USGS said the quake was 46.2 miles (74 km) deep but European quake agency EMSC put it at only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, which would increase its impact.

The temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 8:30 a.m. (0030 GMT), the USGS said.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Mary Milliken

