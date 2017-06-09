FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Philippine regulator orders Resorts World to stop gaming operations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 9, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 2 months ago

Philippine regulator orders Resorts World to stop gaming operations

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine gaming regulator on Friday ordered Resorts World Manila to halt gaming operations during the investigation of a casino attack that killed 37 people.

Police have identified the gunman behind the June 2 attack as a heavily indebted Philippine man addicted to gambling, ruling out any involvement by Islamic militants.

Resorts World was ordered to "cease and desist all gaming operations pending investigation and final determination by PAGCOR of RWM's liability," Andrea Domingo, chairman of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), told reporters.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

