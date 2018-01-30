FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 6:20 AM / a day ago

Philips delivers on sales growth as order intake rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter sales grew 5 percent to 5.3 billion euros ($6.55 billion), buoyed by a rise in orders.

The company’s intake of orders increased by 7 percent, and the sales growth was in line with the expectations of analysts polled for Reuters.

Philips said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter, to 884 million euros.

$1 = 0.8091 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

