Philips must suspend making some defibrillators in US; profits hit

AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology company Philips said on Wednesday it had agreed to suspend manufacturing some defibrillator devices in the United States and would continue making others under heightened scrutiny by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it expected a reduction of 20 million euros ($23.6 million) in earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result, and another 60 million euros reduction in 2018 ($1 = 0.8466 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)