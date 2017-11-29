FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE-based Phoenix Group raises $205 mln loan
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 5:42 AM / a day ago

UAE-based Phoenix Group raises $205 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group, a Dubai-based agricultural and food company, has secured a $205 million borrowing base loan, it said in a statement.

The funding was provided by a group of seven institutions led by Standard Chartered in Singapore, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, BNP Paribas, RaboBank, ICICI Bank, Shinhan Bank and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The company will use the financing to expand its rice business in India, Asia and Africa.

Phoenix Group was established in 2000 as a rice trading company in Singapore. It operates in 22 countries, generating revenues in excess of $2 billion, according to its statement. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.