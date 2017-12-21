FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to inject 255 mln euros in Piaggio Aerospace
#Financials
December 21, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 5 days ago

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to inject 255 mln euros in Piaggio Aerospace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace said on Thursday its Abu Dhabi owner, sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, would inject 255 million euros ($303 million) in the company, as part of the group’s five-year plan.

* strategy includes a “complete financial restructuring”, including a total buyback of the group’s debt from banks

* group will start new production strategy for its P180 turbojet and will evaluate potential partnerships

* will sell its Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) business. ($1 = 0.8426 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

