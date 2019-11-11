Australia's Pilbara Minerals halts Pilgangoora site after employee death

(Reuters) - Australia’s Pilbara Minerals Ltd (PLS.AX) halted operations at its Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia following an employee death unrelated to mining processes at the site.

Pilbara is cooperating with an investigation by the Homicide Squad of the Western Australian Police Force into the incident between personnel at the site, the company said in a statement on Monday, without giving any further details.

Earlier, Pilbara requested a share trading halt pending an announcement regarding the incident. The company has requested to lift the halt and for normal trading to resume on Tuesday.

Shares of the miner were down as much as 3% before the halt.