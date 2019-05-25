Duvets discarded, cushions thrown at Japan's Pillow Fighting Championship

ITO, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan (Reuters) - The Japanese may be known for their neatness, particularly when it comes to making their bed in the morning, but all social norms went out the window on Saturday during qualifying for the All-Japan Pillow Fighting Championships in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Participants compete during All Japan Pillow Fighting Championships in Ito, Japan May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jack Tarrant

In the small fishing town of Ito, 150 kilometres south of Tokyo, teams gathered from across the region to compete in the event that has been one of Japan’s quirkiest since 2013.

Started by a group of high school children in Shizuoka, the game is based on the age-old ritual of pillow fighting when away from the supervision of teachers and parents at a sleep-over or on a school trip.

The game starts with all five players ‘sleeping’ under duvets on futons before the whistle goes and they leap to their feet and reach for a pillow.

A mix between dodgeball and chess, the aim is to protect each team’s ‘King’ from being hit by pillows whilst trying to hit the opposition’s ‘King’ during two-minute sets. One player on each team can also use a duvet as a shield.

Saturday’s regional tournament contained 16 teams vying for the qualification for the national competition, which has 64 entrants and is held in February.

The teams, made up of local businesses, high school basketball teams and local athletic clubs, attracts a wide range of participants.

“Through track and field activities, the team have been in touch a long time,” said Kazuteru Takigawa, who at 75 was the oldest participant on Saturday.

“(My team) are all married and brought their children and families today to enjoy a day out.”

Team ‘BlancWhite’ who contained nine-year-old Soda Wamanobe — the secondest youngest competitor — won the tournament.

As their prize, the team received an array of local produce as well as the all important qualification for next year’s nationwide tournament.