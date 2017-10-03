FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berkshire Hathaway invests in truck stop operator Pilot Flying J
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 14 days ago

Berkshire Hathaway invests in truck stop operator Pilot Flying J

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it is buying a 38.6 percent stake in Pilot Flying J, one of the largest U.S. operators of truck stops, and will eventually take a controlling stake.

Berkshire said the Haslam family will retain a 50.1 percent majority stake and the Maggelet family will retain a 11.3 percent stake until 2023.

In that year, Berkshire will acquire an additional 41.4 percent stake, becoming the majority shareholder, while the Haslam family will retain 20 percent ownership. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.