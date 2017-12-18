FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Onex-backed Canadian renewables firm Pinnacle files for IPO
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
Britain's new 3 bln pound warship has a leak
Editor's picks
Britain's new 3 bln pound warship has a leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
December 18, 2017 / 11:42 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Onex-backed Canadian renewables firm Pinnacle files for IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, a wood pellets producer owned by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp , said on Monday it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Toronto Stock Exchange for an initial public offering of its common shares.

The company, which serves large European and Asian power generators such as Drax Group Plc, RWE Ag and Mitsubishi Corp expects to raise about C$175 million ($136.10 million) from the share sale.

The offering could be the second-biggest renewable energy IPO in Canada after TransAlta Renewables Inc raised C$221 million in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Pinnacle, one of the world’s biggest producers of wood pellets, intends to use the IPO proceeds to pay down debt and fund construction of more facilities.

The company had reported a net loss of C$5.4 million in the nine months ended Sept.9, compared with a profit of C$2.02 million, a year earlier. Its revenue had risen 12.5 percent to C$219.8 million in the same period.

The industrial wood pellet industry is witnessing an extended period of growth in demand, driven by the transition to renewable energy, especially in the U.K., the company said in the regulatory filing.

ONCAP, a unit of Onex that focuses on the middle market, had acquired a majority stake in Pinnacle in 2011 for C$71 million, according to ONCAP’s website.

The private equity firm has hired CIBC as the lead underwriter for the IPO. ($1 = 1.2858 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.