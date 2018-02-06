Pioneer Natural swings to Q4 profit; boosts dividend fourfold

HOUSTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit helped by rising crude prices and production.

The company posted net income of $655 million, or $3.87 per share, compared to a net loss of $44 million, or 26 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production rose 26 percent to 304,989 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Pioneer also increased its dividend, which is pays twice a year, to 16 cents from 4 cents. The dividend is payable April 12 to shareholders of record on March 29. Pioneer also approved a $100 million stock buyback to offset dilution. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)