Pioneers Holding to list 30 pct of its Roya stake on Egypt stock market -official

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE will list 30 percent of its Roya Real Estate shares on the Egyptian stock market in the second half of 2017/18, a board member told Reuters.

The company has chosen Arab African International Bank as adviser for the listing, which will include a capital increase and the sale of small holdings by main shareholders, the board member added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by David Goodman)