Oklahoma pipeline breach spilled 15,800 gallons of oil -regulator
October 13, 2017 / 5:05 PM / in 8 days

Oklahoma pipeline breach spilled 15,800 gallons of oil -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - An accidental breach this week of Centurion Pipeline LP’s oil pipeline in Oklahoma spilled 377 barrels of oil, or roughly 15,800 gallons, before it was repaired, the state’s public utilities commission said on Friday.

Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, said the spill was considered relatively large.

The oil ran into a dry creek bed near the U.S. storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, Skinner said, adding that cleanup would likely take until the middle of next week.

The pipeline was damaged on Tuesday by a Plains All American Pipeline LP contractor excavating for another pipeline. It moves 70,000 barrels per day and has since returned to normal service.

Centurion Pipeline is a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Houston; Editing by Ernest Scheyder and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
