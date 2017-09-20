Piraeus bank sees no material impact from central bank audit

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender by assets, Piraeus bank, said on Wednesday it did not expect any material impact on its capital and financial state as a result of an audit by the country’s central bank.

“The bank clarifies that it does not expect any substantive impact on its financial and capital situation as a result of the Bank of Greece supervisory audit in relation with older compliance issues and internal procedures,” it said in a statement.

Shares in Piraeus Bank tumbled more than 11 percent on Wednesday on media reports that a central bank investigation had found some of the bank’s employees had been involved in regulatory violations.