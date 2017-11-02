FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli says greenshoe option exercised for 1.9 percent of capital
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 7:51 PM / a day ago

Pirelli says greenshoe option exercised for 1.9 percent of capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pirelli said on Thursday that JP Morgan had partially exercised a greenshoe option for its shares, leaving majority stakeholder Marco Polo with 63 percent of the tyremaker.

Pirelli said in a statement that 1.9 percent of shares were bought in the greenshoe option, out of a total available of 5 percent, and that the price of the option shares was 6.50 euros per share.

The statement added that the settlement would take place on Nov. 7. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.